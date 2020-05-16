Chicago Equity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 49,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT opened at $45.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.08. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $915.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 78.76%.

LNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

