Chicago Equity Partners LLC Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $53.23 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average is $75.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.94 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 23.13%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

