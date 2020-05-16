Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 13,055 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,055 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after buying an additional 18,498 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at about $721,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 28,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $125.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.07.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,720,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,304 shares of company stock worth $1,933,315. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $113.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $66.98 and a 52-week high of $150.73. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.87, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $171.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

