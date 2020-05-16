Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 14,170 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,090 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 14,170 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.9% of Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 52,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 29,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 84,137 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.30. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

