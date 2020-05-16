CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. is engaged in providing corporate and retail banking products and services primarily in China. Its services include accepting deposits from public, granting term loans, settlement, bills discounting, issuing financial bonds, underwriting and trading government bonds. It also provides inter-bank lending and borrowing, letter of credit and guarantees, collection and payment, insurance agency services, safety deposit box services, foreign exchange, international settlement, foreign currency placement, foreign currency bills acceptance and discounting. In addition, it involves in treasury businesses for proprietary purpose and on behalf of customers. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CIHKY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIHKY opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06. CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various wholesale and retail banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers time, demand, call, notice, and RMB deposits; and deposit, current, and capital accounts.

