Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDXC. ValuEngine upgraded Chromadex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Chromadex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chromadex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chromadex has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

CDXC stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90. Chromadex has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 140.70% and a negative net margin of 69.44%. The company had revenue of $14.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chromadex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Chromadex by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Chromadex by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Chromadex during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chromadex in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 92.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

