Colonial Trust Advisors Has $6.82 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,245.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1,326.15. The company has a market cap of $937.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.34.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.