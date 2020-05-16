ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Earns “Hold” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their hold rating on shares of ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ConforMIS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConforMIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on ConforMIS from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.92.

CFMS stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.06. ConforMIS has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 121.27% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. As a group, analysts expect that ConforMIS will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. State Street Corp increased its stake in ConforMIS by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 93,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConforMIS by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 78,806 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ConforMIS by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 816,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 72,183 shares during the period. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC increased its stake in ConforMIS by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 95,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 69,746 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ConforMIS by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 193,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

