ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $2.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

CFMS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConforMIS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of ConforMIS from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConforMIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConforMIS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.92.

CFMS stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. ConforMIS has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $68.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 121.27%. On average, research analysts expect that ConforMIS will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in ConforMIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ConforMIS by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 425,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 55,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ConforMIS by 1,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ConforMIS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ConforMIS by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 50,119 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

