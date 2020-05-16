Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Container Store Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.83.

Container Store Group stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.90.

In other Container Store Group news, Director Robert E. Jordan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,223.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Container Store Group by 69.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Container Store Group by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Container Store Group by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Container Store Group by 94.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

