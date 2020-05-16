Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO Sells $19,243,780.74 in Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 249,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $19,243,780.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, George Kurtz sold 35,640 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,432,786.40.

On Friday, April 17th, George Kurtz sold 17,820 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $1,154,557.80.

On Wednesday, April 15th, George Kurtz sold 500 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $31,265.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, George Kurtz sold 300,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $18,039,000.00.

On Friday, March 27th, George Kurtz sold 17,820 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,784.80.

On Monday, March 23rd, George Kurtz sold 57,510 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $2,685,141.90.

On Friday, March 20th, George Kurtz sold 43,830 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,195,444.70.

On Monday, March 9th, George Kurtz sold 64,722 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $3,030,931.26.

CRWD stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $101.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion and a PE ratio of -61.22.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crowdstrike by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,713,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

