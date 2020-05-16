CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Position Trimmed by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,278,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,524,000 after buying an additional 1,304,388 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth approximately $84,619,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,368,000 after buying an additional 534,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $150.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

