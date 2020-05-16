D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,787,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,039,000 after buying an additional 53,738 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 770,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,046,000 after buying an additional 67,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,197,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,750,000 after buying an additional 244,577 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.60.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total transaction of $21,319,554.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,374 shares in the company, valued at $19,584,311.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $698,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,359 shares of company stock valued at $38,199,048 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $300.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Trade Desk Inc has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $327.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.69.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

