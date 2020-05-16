Desjardins Comments on Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.90.

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$54.90 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$49.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$77.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.34 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Nadir Mohamed bought 4,100 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$61.45 per share, with a total value of C$251,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$380,990.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

