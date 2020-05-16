DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

DHT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 91.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. DHT has a dividend payout ratio of 62.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DHT to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.8%.

DHT stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $926.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89. DHT has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.58.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.86 million. DHT had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DHT will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

