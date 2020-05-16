Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diamond S Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.04.

Shares of DSSI opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $419.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16. Diamond S Shipping has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.53 million. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 5.35%.

In other Diamond S Shipping news, COO Sanjay Sukhrani sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $46,839.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,437.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Diamond S Shipping by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 26,266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 80,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 73,972 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $885,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $2,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

