Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Holdings Lifted by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,281 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,509,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after buying an additional 1,300,581 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 2,608.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 880,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 847,830 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 37.7% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,507,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 412,451 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,129,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,512,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Ellen Costello acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. Also, SVP Olaf Robert Heyden acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 114,390 shares of company stock valued at $623,883 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

DBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $4.52 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

