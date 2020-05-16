Diploma (LON:DPLM) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,850 ($24.34) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,760 ($23.15).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,725 ($22.69) to GBX 1,460 ($19.21) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,775 ($23.35) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Diploma to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,580 ($20.78) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Diploma currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,580 ($20.78).

LON DPLM opened at GBX 1,716 ($22.57) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,615.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,793.96. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Diploma has a 1 year low of GBX 1,191 ($15.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,152 ($28.31).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

