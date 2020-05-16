Dougherty & Co Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for iCAD in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.29). Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for iCAD’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 92.89% and a negative net margin of 43.24%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ICAD. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of iCAD from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $10.98 on Thursday. iCAD has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.00 million, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 686.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 37.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in iCAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

