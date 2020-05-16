Dougherty & Co Comments on Manitowoc Company Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MTW)

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manitowoc in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Dougherty & Co analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11).

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Manitowoc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $8.16 on Thursday. Manitowoc has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.00.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.73 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at about $746,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 92,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Manitowoc news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,523.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

