Dougherty & Co Weighs in on Chembio Diagnostics Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ FY2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CEMI. Benchmark lifted their price target on Chembio Diagnostics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chembio Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ CEMI opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $202.87 million, a P/E ratio of -13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.43. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 48.02% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%. The company had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEMI. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 991,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 375,874 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 309,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 197,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 33,920 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $839,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

