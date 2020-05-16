Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.69.

DUK stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

