Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) PT Lowered to GBX 520

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 520 ($6.84) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

DNLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised Dunelm Group to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,035 ($13.61) to GBX 840 ($11.05) in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Dunelm Group to a sector performer rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dunelm Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 921.88 ($12.13).

Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 897 ($11.80) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 596.50 ($7.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,450 ($19.07). The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 16.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 836.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 985.46.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider William Reeve purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 780 ($10.26) per share, with a total value of £7,800 ($10,260.46).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

