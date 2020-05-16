Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 130.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $4,954,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $59.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.84. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

