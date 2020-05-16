Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the April 15th total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ETN opened at $73.71 on Friday. Eaton has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.21.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 1,372.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 369.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Stephens cut Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.12.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

