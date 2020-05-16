Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Aegis lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,245.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,326.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

