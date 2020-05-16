El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,731 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.44% of El Paso Electric worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in El Paso Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in El Paso Electric by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in El Paso Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in El Paso Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in El Paso Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get El Paso Electric alerts:

NYSE EE opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.72. El Paso Electric has a 12-month low of $57.07 and a 12-month high of $69.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.39.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $158.56 million for the quarter.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for El Paso Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Paso Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.