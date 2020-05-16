Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report released on Monday, May 11th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $657.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $19.12 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -956.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $106,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,455. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $95,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at $400,488.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 47.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

