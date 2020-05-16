Eldorado Resorts Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share (NASDAQ:ERI)

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Resorts in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

ERI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $70.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.96.

Shares of ERI stock opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.62. Eldorado Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $70.74.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($2.37). The firm had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.45 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

