Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Deutsche Bank

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank from $68.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ERI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $70.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.96.

NASDAQ ERI opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. Eldorado Resorts has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.62.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($2.37). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERI. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

