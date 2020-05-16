Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encore Capital Group in a report released on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $988.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $40.16.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.44 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 50.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,336 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,074,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.