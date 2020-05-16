Endurance International Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,837 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 921% compared to the typical volume of 278 call options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIGI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Endurance International Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Endurance International Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endurance International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

Shares of EIGI stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.29 million, a P/E ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. Endurance International Group has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $6.19.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $272.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.12 million. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Endurance International Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Endurance International Group news, major shareholder Okumus Fund Management Ltd. sold 20,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $44,257.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,600,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,245,230.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO John Orlando sold 21,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $46,127.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,126,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,754,534 over the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 124,439 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 73,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,020 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

