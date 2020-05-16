Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESOA opened at $0.74 on Friday. Energy Services of America has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.47 price target on shares of Energy Services of America in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.