EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Stake Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,633,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.28% of EOG Resources worth $58,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 59.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.97.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Bank of America increased their price target on EOG Resources from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.48.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

