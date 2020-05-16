Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.65). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

CRNX stock opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $628.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.79.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 6,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $86,833.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 607,051 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,993 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,270,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,961,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,830,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 491,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Burrage Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 282,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 76,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 20,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

