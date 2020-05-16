Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Marriott International Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marriott International in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MAR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.81.

MAR stock opened at $79.76 on Thursday. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.