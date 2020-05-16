Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SPX Flow Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SPX Flow in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for SPX Flow’s FY2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.78 million. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.90. SPX Flow has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94.

In other news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $54,315.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,766.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPX Flow by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,010,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,602 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of SPX Flow by 67.2% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,234,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after purchasing an additional 898,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,749,000. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPX Flow by 50.4% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,026,000 after purchasing an additional 448,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of SPX Flow by 22.7% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,379,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,634,000 after purchasing an additional 440,889 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.