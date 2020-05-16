Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, CAO Mary M. Spears acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $239,007.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on OKE. Robert W. Baird cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.74.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $32.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.20.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

