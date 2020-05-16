Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.29.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

