Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 290 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.79.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $104.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.98. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.