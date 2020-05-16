Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,552,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Everbridge by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 165,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 34,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EVBG opened at $158.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Everbridge Inc has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $165.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.02 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.39.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Everbridge from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Everbridge from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Everbridge from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.46.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $1,563,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,690,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 31,295 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $3,229,018.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,231.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,941 shares of company stock worth $12,646,935 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

