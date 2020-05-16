Experian (LON:EXPN) Rating Lowered to Equal weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 2,600 ($34.20).

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 2,450 ($32.23) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price target (down previously from GBX 2,850 ($37.49)) on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Experian to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,640 ($34.73) in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,394 ($31.49).

Shares of EXPN opened at GBX 2,401 ($31.58) on Tuesday. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,926 ($38.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,329.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,488.35.

In other news, insider Mike Rogers acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,242 ($29.49) per share, for a total transaction of £134,520 ($176,953.43).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

