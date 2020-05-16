EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for EZCORP’s FY2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EZPW. Sidoti reduced their price objective on EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut EZCORP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EZCORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of EZCORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. EZCORP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.42.

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $257.80 million, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.34 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in EZCORP by 758.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in EZCORP by 4,435.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

