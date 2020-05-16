Family Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Family Management Corp grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,670 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.5% of Family Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after buying an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $750,455,000 after buying an additional 512,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,993,000 after buying an additional 85,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

DIS opened at $109.05 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

