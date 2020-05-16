FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,495 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,458 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX opened at $107.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of -77.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $179.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

