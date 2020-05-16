FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $5.62 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,104,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,245.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,326.15. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $937.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.34.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.