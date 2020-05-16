Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 30,336 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 126.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,336 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

DTE stock opened at $97.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average is $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

