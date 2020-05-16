Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of KLA by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of KLA by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $167.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.53. KLA Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.34 and a 52 week high of $184.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $222,753.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,042.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,315 shares of company stock worth $8,526,169 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.94.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.