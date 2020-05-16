Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 971,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 410,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after purchasing an additional 33,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $401,225.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,088.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,993 shares of company stock worth $1,265,134. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $103.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

