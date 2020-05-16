Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 4,420 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $360.40 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $369.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.59.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

